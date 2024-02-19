Propaganda against PM, Bangabandhu: CSA case filed against Pinaki, 6 others

Paris-based blogger and online activist Pinaki Bhattacharya, along with six others, has been sued under the Cyber Security Act for spreading propaganda about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Abdur Rahman, vice-president of the Sylhet district unit of the Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha, filed the case with the Cyber Tribunal in Sylhet yesterday, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

The other accused are Najmul Islam, Shahriar Husen Shakib, Fight For Democracy (Shakil Ahmed), Md Hasan Miah, Md Abdul Hadi, and Md Rezaul Karim (Reazul Karim). The case statement mentioned only the Facebook accounts/pages of the accused without further details.

According to the statement, the accused spread propaganda and rumors about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman using their names and pseudonyms. They also humiliated the prime minister by creating satirical cartoons and distorting her photo with others.

Tipu Ranjan Das, the plaintiff's lawyer, stated that Judge Md Monir Kamal accepted the case and ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate.