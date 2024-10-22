Notorious robber Babla shot dead in Munshiganj

A notorious robber, Babla alias Uzzal, was shot dead this morning in Malliker Char of Gazaria upazila, Munshiganj.

Around 8:00am, a group of armed assailants stormed Babla's two-storied residence, shooting him dead on the spot, said Gazaria Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Pintu Kumar Roy.

Witnesses said that about 20-25 attackers arrived in front of Babla's house in a speedboat and two trawlers, firing shots and spreading panic in the area. The assailants then entered the first floor of the building, shot Babla, and fled the scene.

Locals, however, managed to lock the building and capture nine of the attackers before they could escape.

At the time of writing this report at 4:15pm, the nine suspects were still being held inside the building.

Babla, originally from Mohanpur village in Chandpur's North Matlab area, had long controlled illegal sand extraction operations across Munshiganj Sadar, Gazaria, and Chandpur. Known for extortion, he imposed fees on legitimate lessees and commanded a notorious gang of pirates operating along the Padma River in Munshiganj, Chandpur, and Shariatpur, the OC Pintu Kumar Roy said.

He added that several cases of robbery and extortion were filed against him at various police stations, including Gazaria.

"We are at the scene and the captured attackers here are aged between 35 and 40," he said.