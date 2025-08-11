Man hacked to pieces for insulting wife of accused: Rab

A man was killed over previous enmity and allegedly making derogatory remarks about an accused's wife, according to Rab.

Later, the body of victim, Oli Mia, 35, was dismembered and dumped beside the Tongi-Kaliganj regional highway in two travel bags.

Salman Nur Alam, senior assistant police superintendent and senior assistant director (operation and media) of Rab-1, yesterday disclosed this at a press conference in Uttara Rab-1 office, quoting the arrestees.

On Saturday, Rab arrested three suspects in connection with the murder.

The arrestees are Apel Mahmud Sadek, 42, of Narsingdi's Karimpur area; Sajjad Hossain Roni, 25; and Sadek's wife Shaon Begum, 32.

The three were arrested in Chattogram's Hathazari after Rab tracked them down using digital forensics.

Oli, a labourer, and the suspected perpetrators were living in the Tongi area.

According to the Rab official, the suspects admitted during interrogation that they took Oli to Sadek's home in Tongi's Bonmala area on August 6.

He added that Sadek plotted the killing with Roni after Oli had made derogatory comments about his wife, Shaon.

Initially, they took him to a nearby rail line to push him under the wheels of a train. As no train arrived, they returned to Sadek's home and murdered him there on August 6.

Two days later, when the body started to decompose, the suspects packed the remains into the bags and threw those in the Tongi Station Road area on early August 8. Police recovered the bags around 9:30am that day.

Using fingerprint analysis, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) identified the victim and informed his family.

The victim's wife, Shahana Akter, filed a murder case with Tongi East Police Station on Saturday.

Rab officer Salman said further probe was underway to determine whether others were involved.