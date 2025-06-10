Man arrested for killing wife on Eid morning in Lalmonirhat

Police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife on the morning of Eid-ul-Azha in Membarpara village under Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila.

The suspect, 24-year-old Hasibul Islam, was arrested last night from the Mission Mor area of Lalmonirhat town, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station.

The incident occurred around 8:30am on Saturday, the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The victim, Emi Akter, 20, was the daughter of Ekramul Haque of the same village.

Quoting family members the OC said, Hasibul and Emi were married three years ago and had one child. Their relationship had reportedly become strained due to continued domestic abuse and family conflict. Six months ago, Emi had returned to her father's house seeking safety.

On Eid morning, Hasibul went to visit his wife. A quarrel broke out between the two inside the house, during which he allegedly stabbed her in the back and then slit her throat with a sharp knife before fleeing the scene.

A murder case was then filed by the victim's father.

Police said Hasibul was arrested last night based on intelligence input.