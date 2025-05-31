Magistrate assaulted during standoff over cattle market in Habiganj

A livestock market was set up at Jantar Bazar in Gajnaipur union under Habiganj's Nabiganj upazila today despite bans and directives from the authorities, triggering a daylong standoff between the administration and the market organisers.

The market, located adjacent to the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, had been declared illegal under the Hat-Bazar Act, 2023 and the Highway Act, 2021, Nabiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges also enforced a blanket ban on such markets along highways on May 24.

However, defying the order, the Jantar Bazar Market Committee went ahead with their plans, he added.

Five executive magistrates from Habiganj district and Nabiganj upazila, accompanied by a large number of police and Ansar members, were deployed early in the morning to enforce the ban and disperse the market.

Tensions intensified around 11:30am when Executive Magistrate Sandwip Talukder attempted to stop a pickup truck carrying cattle from entering the market, said the UNO.

Witnesses said members of the market committee and volunteers got agitated and reportedly assaulted the magistrate.

During a brief scuffle, a stampede-like situation was created.

By noon, the number of cattle traders and buyers had grown significantly. With the crowd swelling, authorities decided against further confrontation to avoid escalation.

The market's operation caused severe traffic congestion along the busy highway, adding to public suffering.

People at the market talking to this correspondent said some politically influential individuals were collecting "toll" anywhere from Tk 5 lakh to Tk15 lakh per day to set up the market.

Despite an official ban, the market has reportedly been held 18 times since Feb 1, raising concerns about law enforcement and administrative control in the area.

Speaking to this correspondent, Nabiganj UNO Md Ruhul said, "We issued multiple warnings, made public announcements, and clearly instructed the market committee not to organise any haat bazaar. They chose to defy every directive."

He also said an executive magistrate was assaulted during one of the enforcement drives.

"We have informed higher authorities. Legal action will be taken," the UNO added.