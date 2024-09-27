Lt Tanjim killing: RAB arrests one more accused in Cox's Bazar

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-15) arrested one more key suspect in Cox's Bazar over the killing of Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon.

Lt Tanjim, 23, was stabbed to death during a drive to prevent a robbery in the upazila early Tuesday.

The accused, Md Sadek, 41, was arrested during a joint drive conducted by RAB-15 and other law enforcement agencies in Fasiakhali under Chakaria Police Station early today.

Md Abul Kalam Chowdhury, additional superintendent of police and senior assistant director (Law and Media) of RAB-15, confirmed the matter.

Acting on secret information, the joint force launched a raid around 2:15am and arrested Sadek, one of the suspects named in the murder case.

Sadek, a resident of Fasiakhali, admitted his involvement in the killing during primary interrogation, according to RAB officials.

Following his arrest, Sadek was handed over to Chakaria Police Station for further legal proceedings.

According to media reports, six people were arrested in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria upazila in connection with the murder.