Most Viewed

Khulna AL leader beaten up by mob before being taken into police custody

Photo: Courtesy/UNB
Locals beat up a leader of Awami League and handed him over to police at Phulbari Gate in Khulna city today.

The arrestee was identified as Beg Liakat Ali, vice-president of Khulna city unit Awami League.

Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khan Jahan Ali Police Station, said locals caught Liakat from Badamtola Police Training Centre and beat him up mercilessly, leaving him injured.

On information, police rushed to the spot, arrested him and sent him to Khulna Medical College Hospital prison cell.

He was wanted in different cases, said police.

 
