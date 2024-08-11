Jail Shooting: Another injured prisoner dies

Another inmate injured in Thursday's shooting at Jamalpur District Jail died at a hospital on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Md Masud from Banpara in Jamalpur municipality, suddenly fell ill at midnight. He was immediately taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, confirmed Jail Superintendent Abu Fatah yesterday.

Masud's body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Earlier, six prisoners died, and 19 others -- including guards and inmates -- were injured in the shooting at Jamalpur jail on Thursday.

The incident occurred when prisoners set fire inside the prison and took the jailer hostage. The guards opened fire when the prisoners attempted to break out, with the confrontation lasting from 1:30pm to 3:30pm on Thursday.