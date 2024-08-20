Instigating violence: Ex-judge, 4 former ministers, 10 MPs sued in 8 districts

A retired Supreme Court judge, a former minister, three former state ministers, 10 former MPs and six police officers have been sued in the last two days over murder, vandalism, extortion and other charges in eight districts.

Police have confirmed the filing of the cases amid a barrage of charges being brought against AL leaders after the party's ouster.

In Dinajpur, retired Appellate Division judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim and his brother M Iqbalur Rahim, a former MP and whip of parliament, are among 20 people sued in a case filed yesterday.

A local BNP leader filed the case at Dinajpur Sadar Police Station over the killing of Rahul Islam, 18. The student of Raniganj Ahiya Hossain School and College was shot dead during a clash between protesters and law enforcers on August 4.

The case in Tangail was filed against six AL MPs, including two former cabinet members, on charges of killing 10th grader Md Maruf in a clash between protesters, police and AL men on August 5 during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Former agriculture minister and AL presidium member Abdur Razzaque, and former state minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu are among the accused in the case filed by Maruf's mother Morsheda Begum at Tangail Sadar Police Station on Sunday night.

Around 400 AL men, including ex-lawmakers AKM Bahauddin Bahar and her daughter Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, were sued over the killing of a youth named Masum Mia in Cumilla.

A BNP activist filed the case at Cumilla Sadar South Police Station on Sunday night.

Masum, a resident of the city's Uttar Rampur area, was killed during a clash between protesters and law enforcers on August 4 in the Nandanpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

In Dhaka's Savar, former state minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman and former Savar Upazila Parishad chairman Manjurul Alam Rajiv were sued over the killing of a student named Sajjad Hossain.

Sajjad's father Md Alamgir filed the case at Savar Model Police Station yesterday. Sajjad, a student of Sonargaon University in Narayanganj, suffered bullet injuries during a clash on August 5 and died a day later while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In the district's Ashulia, former Dhaka-19 MP Muhammad Saiful Islam and 40 other AL men were accused of killing 10th grader Ash-Sabur during protests on August 5.

The victim's mother Rahen Jannat Ferdausi filed the case at Ashulia Police Station on Sunday night. Ash-Sabur joined the protests in the Baipal area on August 5. His charred body was found at the Baipail intersection the next day.

Former MPs Mohammad Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and AHM Ibrahim are among 39 people sued over the killing of a youth named Asif, 24, in Noakhali. Asif was shot during clashes between protesters and police on August 5. He succumbed to his injuries on August 16. His father Morshed Alam filed the case with a court in Noakhali yesterday.

Another case was filed against a police officer and 17 AL men on charges of attacking and vandalising the houses of BNP men in 2018. A local BNP leader filed the case on Sunday night at Senbagh Police Station.

In Jashore, a case was filed yesterday against a deputy inspector general, an SP and three other police officers on charges of extrajudicial killing of a BNP activist in 2015.

Parveen Khatun, the widow of victim Abu Sayed of Manirampur upazila's Jaipur village, lodged the case with the Manirampur Cognisance Court.

Sayed was arrested on February 17, 2015, before being killed in "crossfire".

In Patuakhali, a case was filed against 51 AL men, including

Former state minister for disaster management and relief Mohibbur Rahman and 50 other AL men were sued by a local BNP activist in Patuakhali's Kalapara Police Station on Sunday night for allegedly attacking and vandalising a BNP office in Kalapara upazila on August 30 last year.

In Chattogram, a case was filed against 27 people, including former MP ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, on charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempt to murder.

Sirajuddaula, the former chairman of Paschimgujra union under Raozan upazila, filed the case with a court in Chattogram yesterday.

[Our Correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report]