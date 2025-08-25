Hundreds of young protesters permanently blinded during July uprising

NIOH doctor tells ICT-1

A staggering number of young protesters lost their eyesight during the July 2024 mass uprising, an ophthalmologist said while testifying before the International Crimes Tribunal-1 today.

Zakia Sultana Neela, assistant professor at the Retina Department of the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, testified that of 864 patients admitted after being shot during the protests, 493 permanently lost vision in one eye, while 11 individuals lost sight in both eyes.

Describing the events from July 17 to August 6, the doctor recounted the overwhelming influx of patients during the uprising.

"July 18 and 19 were blood-soaked days," she told the tribunal.

"I was in the operation theatre when I received word that the emergency department was overflowing. What I saw there was horrifying; over a hundred patients, aged between 14 and 25, clutching their bleeding eyes. Some held one eye, others both. Metallic pellets and bullets had pierced their eyes, causing blood to pour out."

She added that many patients suffered corneal and scleral perforations, along with other forms of ocular trauma.

Neela also testified that many patients deliberately provided incorrect names, phone numbers, and national ID details upon admission, fearing harassment or retaliation.

"It was a strategy for self-protection," she said.

Her testimony is part of an ongoing case at the tribunal involving charges of crimes against humanity against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Neela is the 21st witness to testify in the case, and the tribunal recorded her statement.