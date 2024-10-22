Graft allegations: Travel ban slapped on Bashundhara boss, family

A Dhaka court yesterday issued a travel ban on Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam and seven members of his family in connection with corruption allegations.

The family members include Shah Alam's wife Afroza Begum, his four sons -- Sadat Sobhan, Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Safiat Sobhan Sanvir and Safwan Sobhan -- and his daughters-in-law, Sonia Ferdowshi Sobhan and Sabrina Sobhan.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission officials submitted five separate applications seeking their travel bans.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the anti-graft watchdog, The Daily Star has learnt from an ACC official involved with the proceedings.

The ACC application said that an inquiry is underway into the graft allegations against Shah Alam, Afroza, Sadat, Anvir, Sanvir, Safwan, Sonia and Sabrina. So, the travel ban is needed to prevent them from leaving the country.

The judge also sent a copy of the order to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.