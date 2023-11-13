Gaibandha Jubo League leader stabbed to death; 4 held

Police claim he named BNP-Jamaat leaders before death

A union-level Jubo League leader was stabbed to death in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha last night, police said.

The deceased, Zahidul Islam, 38, of Baidyanath village in the upazila, was the president of Jubo League's Sonaray union unit.

Confirming the death, KM Azmiruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sundarganj Police Station, told The Daily Star, "After the attack, Zahidul told police at the upazila health complex that Jamaat-BNP activists carried out the attack on him."

He also mentioned names of some of the attackers before he breathed his last, the OC said, adding, "We have detained four suspects so far."

The murder took place in Mara Shakha Bridge area on Sundarganj-Bamondanga road around 11:00pm yesterday.

Quoting Zahidul and locals, police said at least seven people stopped his motorcycle with a rope when he was returning home.

The gang stabbed Zahidul and cut ligaments of both hands and legs, police said.

Locals took him to the local upazila health complex. He was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he died later.

Mizanur Rahman Litu, president of Sundarganj Upazila Jubo League unit, told The Daily Star, "From 2013 to 2015, BNP-Jamaat men ran rampant in this area. Zahidul was very active and protested those incidents as a Jubo League leader. That's why people of BNP-Jamaat killed him.

"We have been protesting the murder today and demanding proper investigation and trial of the killers," said Mizanur.

Filing of a case in this regard was underway, OC Azmiruzzaman said.