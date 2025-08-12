Four, including Indian national, arrested with banned nets in Ctg

The detained were preparing to utilise artisanal trawling method

Four individuals, including an Indian national, were arrested with banned fishing equipment in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila last night.

According to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Coast Guard this evening, the arrestees are Pandit Biswas, 38, from West Bengal, India; Amol Chandra, 45, from Barguna; Nathon Biswas, 60, from Mongla; and Akash Biswas, 38, from Satkhira.

Lt Rafid Sami, media officer of the Coast Guard, said in the statement that a joint force detained the men from the Shekherkhil area while they were preparing to head out to sea using banned artisanal trawling methods.

During the operation, authorities seized seven banned fishing nets worth approximately Tk 7 lakh, 34 yaba tablets, 10 grams of marijuana, and Tk 73,000 in cash.

The detainees have been handed over to Banshkhali Police Station for further legal proceedings.