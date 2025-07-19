Five arrested over murder of Jashore Krishak Dal leader

Detective Branch (DB) of Jashore arrested five individuals on Thursday night in connection with the killing of Tariqul Islam, president of the Krishak Dal's Noapara municipality unit in Abhaynagar upazila

The team also recovered a foreign-made pistol and one round of bullets allegedly used in the killing, police said.

The arrestees are Mintoo Gazi, 30, Hasanur Rahman, 32, Billal Hossain, 38, Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, 36, and Abu Huraira, 34.

Tariqul, 50, was shot and hacked to death on the night of May 22 in Dahar Masiahati village of Abhaynagar upazila.

"With assistance from the cyber crime investigation cell, law enforcers conducted operations last night (Thursday) across Keshabpur, Monirampur, and Abhoynagar, of Jashore district arresting the five individuals," confirmed Inspector Monjurul Haque Bhuiyan of Jashore DB.

Based on information from the arrestees, police recovered the pistol and bullets from Hridoy's house, he added.

A separate case has been filed with Abhaynagar Police Station under the arms act.