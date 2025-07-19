Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sat Jul 19, 2025 02:38 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 04:15 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Five arrested over murder of Jashore Krishak Dal leader

Sat Jul 19, 2025 02:38 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 04:15 AM
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sat Jul 19, 2025 02:38 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 04:15 AM

Detective Branch (DB) of Jashore arrested five individuals on Thursday night in connection with the killing of Tariqul Islam, president of the Krishak Dal's Noapara municipality unit in Abhaynagar upazila

The team also recovered a foreign-made pistol and one round of bullets allegedly used in the killing, police said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The arrestees are Mintoo Gazi, 30, Hasanur Rahman, 32, Billal Hossain, 38, Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, 36, and Abu Huraira, 34.

Tariqul, 50, was shot and hacked to death on the night of May 22 in Dahar Masiahati village of Abhaynagar upazila.

"With assistance from the cyber crime investigation cell, law enforcers conducted operations last night (Thursday) across Keshabpur, Monirampur, and Abhoynagar, of Jashore district arresting the five individuals," confirmed Inspector Monjurul Haque Bhuiyan of Jashore DB.

Based on information from the arrestees, police recovered the pistol and bullets from Hridoy's house, he added.

A separate case has been filed with Abhaynagar Police Station under the arms act.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আইন ও শিক্ষা উপদেষ্টার উপস্থিতিতে মাইলস্টোন শিক্ষার্থীদের বিক্ষোভ, বিচার-নিরাপত্তা দাবি

সকাল আনুমানিক ১০টা ৩০ মিনিটে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের শিক্ষা উপদেষ্টা অধ্যাপক সি আর আবরার ও আইন উপদেষ্টা ড. আসিফ নজরুল ক্যাম্পাসে উপস্থিত হন। তারপর তারা বেরিয়ে যাওয়ার সময় শিক্ষার্থীরা তাদের ঘিরে ধরেন...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মাইলস্টোনে যুদ্ধবিমান বিধ্বস্ত: নিহতের সংখ্যা গোপনের অভিযোগ অস্বীকার সরকারের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে