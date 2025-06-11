Farzana Rupa, Shakil Ahmed released on parole to attend Rupa's mother's janaza

Journalist couple Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed were released on parole this evening to attend the janaza of Rupa's mother in Mymensingh.

The couple, held in separate jails in connection with cases filed over the July-August mass uprising, were granted temporary release to attend the namaz-e-janaza of Rupa's mother, Hosne Ara Begum.

Jahangir Kabir, deputy inspector general of prisons for Dhaka Division, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

The janaza is scheduled to be held at 9:00pm at Marakuri High School in Ghagra village. Rupa's nephew, Nobonil Sarker, said she walked out of Kashimpur Central Women's Jail around 6:45pm and was on her way to Mymensingh.

Hosne Ara Begum passed away at 7:00pm yesterday, he said.

Jail sources said although the couple were granted parole for four hours, they would be allowed adequate time for travel, attending the janaza, and returning to jail.

Ekattor Television's former chief news editor Shakil Ahmed was held at Kashimpur High Security Central Jail, while its former chief reporter and anchor Farzana Rupa, was detained at Kashimpur Central Women's Jail in Gazipur.