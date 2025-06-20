Expatriate beaten to death in Kishoreganj

An expatriate was beaten to death allegedly by his rivals over previous enmity

An expatriate was beaten to death allegedly by his rivals over previous enmity in Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj today.

The victim is Habibullah, 45, of Gandharchar village of Charfaradi union of the upazila.

The incident took place around 12:30pm in Gandharchar village, said Mubarak Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Pakundia Police Station.

Inspector Mubarak also said two months ago, Sattar, Habibullah's nephew, had an argument with Zubayer, son of one Helal Uddin, a resident of the same village.

The disagreement escalated into a family-level conflict, which remained unresolved despite several local arbitration, the inspector said.

A few days later, Habibullah returned home from abroad on leave. Since his return, the rival family, particularly members of Helal's household, allegedly began threatening him in various ways.

Around 12:30pm today, as Habibullah left home to attend Juma prayers and reached the Eidgah ground, a group of Helal's followers attacked him with sticks and iron rods. He was seriously injured in the assault.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to Pakundia Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Inspector Mubarak also said police visited the scene and detained two people at the scene for questioning.

Further legal action will be taken following the complaint.

All of Helal's family had gone into hiding since the incident, added the police official.

The process of filing a case is underway.