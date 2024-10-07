Ex-minister Saifuzzaman, wife slapped with travel ban

A Dhaka court today issued travel bans on former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Rukhmila Zaman over corruption allegations.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the orders after Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted an application, seeking their travel bans, said an ACC official working at the court.

A public prosecutor moved the petitions on behalf of the organisation, he said.

The application said an inquiry was underway into the graft allegations against Saifuzzaman and Rukhmila. So, the travel bans are needed to prevent them from leaving the country.