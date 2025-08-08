Ex-CJ Khairul sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court yesterday sent former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque to jail yesterday on completion of his seven-day remand in a case filed over manipulation of the Supreme Court verdict on the caretaker government system.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order after Md Khaleque Miah, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station and also the case's investigation officer, produced him before the court after his remand period ended in the case.

On July 30, another Dhaka court placed him on a seven-day remand.

Yesterday, no lawyer was present at the court to defend him.

On July 24, a team of the Detective Branch of police arrested Khairul from a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.