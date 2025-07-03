Despite tough laws, violence against women, children continue unabated

Says Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Murshid

Despite stringent laws aimed at curbing violence against women and children, such crimes continue unabated, said Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid today.

"Although the country has strict law against repression on women and children, there is no decline in such crimes," she said at views-exchange meeting with the government officials and leaders of civil society on the recent rape incident of a woman in Muradnagar upazila.

Terming the repression on women and children as a a violation of human rights, the adviser said the government would build an appropriate infrastructure to deal with those matters.

The nature of violence against women and children are changing, she said adding the criminals are following new approaches to torture women and children in the family, work place, public space, and cyber world.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed with at Muradnagar Upzila headed by the UNO to prevent and deal with repression on women and children.

The committee will work to prevent repression and torture on women in the grassroots and this model will be replicated across the country, the adviser said.