Crime & Justice
BSS, Cumilla
Thu Jul 3, 2025 10:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 10:27 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Despite tough laws, violence against women, children continue unabated

Thu Jul 3, 2025 10:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 10:27 PM
Says Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Murshid
BSS, Cumilla
Thu Jul 3, 2025 10:20 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 10:27 PM

Despite stringent laws aimed at curbing violence against women and children, such crimes continue unabated, said Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid today.

"Although the country has strict law against repression on women and children, there is no decline in such crimes," she said at views-exchange meeting with the government officials and leaders of civil society on the recent rape incident of a woman in Muradnagar upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Terming the repression on women and children as a a violation of human rights, the adviser said the government would build an appropriate infrastructure to deal with those matters.

The nature of violence against women and children are changing, she said adding the criminals are following new approaches to torture women and children in the family, work place, public space, and cyber world.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed with at Muradnagar Upzila headed by the UNO to prevent and deal with repression on women and children.

The committee will work to prevent repression and torture on women in the grassroots and this model will be replicated across the country, the adviser said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জাপানে শিক্ষাবৃত্তি ও বাংলাদেশি কর্মী নিয়োগ বাড়ানোর আহ্বান প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

বিনিয়োগ, রোহিঙ্গাদের জন্য মানবিক সহায়তা এবং যুব উন্নয়ন—বিশেষত শিক্ষা ও খেলাধুলার ক্ষেত্রে সহযোগিতা আরও জোরদার করতে জাপানের প্রতি আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

পুশ ইন নয়, শেখ হাসিনা ও আওয়ামী ফ্যাসিস্টদের পাঠান: নাহিদ ইসলাম

৫৫ মিনিট আগে