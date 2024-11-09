Couple found dead in Dhaka

Police recovered the hanging bodies of a newly-wed couple in the capital's Malibagh Chowdhurypara area today.

The deceased are Jobayer Hossain Bipul, 27, and his wife Monisha, 18, said police.

Jobayer and Monisha hailed from Pabna Sadar upazila and Gazipur Kapashia upazila, respectively.

They got married around two months ago, said police, quoting their family members.

Jobayer used to work as a motorcycle mechanic in the Rampura area and lived at a rented flat in Chowdhurypara.

"On information from locals, police recovered the bodies from their rented flat on the second floor of a building at around 1:00pm. The door was locked from inside. Police entered the flat after breaking the door," said Ataur Rahman Akand, officer-in-charge of Rampura Police Station.

"Jobayer's body was hanging from a ceiling fan, and Monisha's body was hanging from a window grill," Ataur told The Daily Star.

"We are investigating the incident and interrogating their family members to find the reason behind the deaths. The bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy," he added.