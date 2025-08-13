CMP chief orders police to open fire if faced with weapons

The verbal directive, issued over wireless on Tuesday night, applies to all CMP personnel

After a police officer was critically injured during a raid, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasib Aziz has directed all units to open fire immediately in self-defense if anyone brandishes a weapon during patrols or operations.

The verbal directive, issued over wireless on Tuesday night, applies to all Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) personnel. It reinstates firearm authorisations that were in place before the mass uprising.

On Monday night, Awami League (AL) activists staged a sudden procession in the Saltgola area. Acting on information that AL activists were hiding in a nearby house, a three-member police team led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Abu Sayeed Rana launched a search.

During the raid, SI Rana was struck on the head with a sharp weapon. He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

A joint police-army operation later arrested 18 people and seized knives and other sharp weapons.

Deputy Commissioner of Bandar Zone Md Amirul Islam told The Daily Star, "A CT scan shows no internal brain injury, but the wound is close to the bone, so doctors are keeping him under close observation. It's a relief that he is alive, and he's receiving all necessary medical care."

During the 2024 student movement and subsequent uprising, police across Bangladesh came under attack, partly in response to civilian deaths from indiscriminate police firing. After the uprising, police stations, outposts, and vehicles were vandalised, arms were looted, and 44 police personnel were killed nationwide.

For months afterward, many officers avoided carrying firearms, fearing further escalation. Policing gradually returned to normal, but a recent spike in attacks -- including the Bandar incident -- has reignited debate over armed readiness.

Multiple officers confirmed to The Daily Star that Hasib Aziz's Tuesday order reinstates pre-uprising firearm rules.

In his wireless message, the CMP commissioner said, "From now on, as per the weapon authorisations before August 5, 2024, all mobile, patrol, detective branch, and checkpoint teams must carry firearms, live ammunition, and full gear before going on duty. No team will operate without them."

He added that rubber bullets were insufficient in the current climate. "If any patrol or mobile unit faces a situation like in Bandar, they must not return without neutralising the threat. If anyone brandishes a weapon -- sharp or firearm -- open fire immediately. Under Penal Code Sections 96-106, police have the right to self-defense. Even before an attack is launched, the moment a weapon is drawn, fire."

Police sources said the two constables with SI Rana were armed with shotguns but did not use them.

Several officers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while the order is clear, many members remain traumatised by last year's violence and are wary of the consequences of firing. "No one wants unintended deaths," one said. "And in most cases, the shooter faces lengthy legal inquiries afterward."

When contacted, CMP Commissioner Hasib Aziz defended the directive. "They could have severed my officer's head from his body. Allah saved him. My force will do whatever is necessary in self-defense. No one will just sit and wait to be attacked."