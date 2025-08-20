Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Aug 20, 2025 09:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 09:33 PM

Chattogram cop held with 10,000 yaba pills

The arrestee, Monirul Islam, is a constable of CMP's Special Branch
Wed Aug 20, 2025 09:30 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 09:33 PM

A policeman was arrested with 10,000 yaba pills in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram today.

The arrestee, Monirul Islam, is a constable of Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) Special Branch (SB), said the district police.

Towfiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police (Satkania Circle), told The Daily Star that the incident occurred when Monirul was travelling on a motorcycle towards Chattogram from Cox's Bazar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Lohagara Police Station personnel stopped him at Chunti Check Post on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway this morning.

"After searching him, police recovered 10,000 yaba pills from his possession. Monirul identified himself as a police constable by showing his ID card. Later, we informed the matter to the CMP," said Towfiqul.

A case was filed against Monirul in this connection, he added.

