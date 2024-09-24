BNP men hand over BCL leader to police during hospital visit in Ctg

BNP leaders and activists allegedly handed over a Chhatra League leader, who went to the hospital to see his newborn child, to the police at Panchlaish Police Station yesterday afternoon.

Later, the police showed him arrested in a student murder case filed over student protests.

On Monday afternoon, he was taken from Agrabad Maa O Shishu Hospital in the city's Double Mooring area and handed over to police, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting police.

Before the incident, Joynal Uddin Jahed, vice president of the Chattogram unit of BCL, went live on Facebook, where he said two men were taking him to Panchlaish. However, the Facebook live was later found to be deleted.

He has been accused in the murder case of Wasim Uddin, a student of Chattogram College, who was killed during clashes between BCL, JL, and students protesting for quota reform in Muradpur on July 16.

However, police denied the involvement of BNP leaders and activists in Joynal's arrest.

Hospital sources said Joynal Uddin Jahed's wife had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago and gave birth to a girl early Monday.

Hearing the news, Joynal went to the hospital that time.

On Monday afternoon, a group of BNP leaders and activists surrounded him at the hospital, searched his mobile phone, and later forcibly took him by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to Panchlaish Police Station, where they handed him over to police.

Confirming the incident, CMP's DC Crime Raish Uddin said, "He is an FIR-named accused in Wasim's murder case. With the help of locals, the police detained him from the hospital and later officially showed him arrested in the case."