BNP leader held in Muradnagar triple murder case

Shah Alam Sarkar, joint convener of the Muradnagar upazila unit of BNP and a former UP chairman, has been arrested in connection with a triple murder case in Cumilla's Muradnagar area.

He was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) police on Monday night during a raid in the Pir Kashimpur area of the upazila. Earlier, his family had alleged that he was abducted by unidentified individuals.

Mohammad Abdullah, officer-in-charge of Cumilla DB police, said, "Shah Alam was not abducted; he was formally arrested."

According to DB police sources, Shah Alam's involvement in the July 3 triple murder in the Koribari area of Muradnagar came to light during the investigation.

Shah Alam's son, Shah Aziz Sarkar Munna, joint convener of upazila Chhatra Dal, said, "My father was picked up in a microbus from in front of Chishtia Mosque in Pir Kashimpur Gulshan."

"We searched for him at the police station but found no information. Around 11:30pm on Monday, my father called from someone's mobile phone from the DB office and informed us that he had been arrested by the DB police," he added.

Sub-inspector Nayan Kumar Chakraborty, the investigating officer in the case, said Shah Alam was produced before a Cumilla court yesterday, and the judge sent him to jail.