B’baria Border: Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Kasba border of Brahmanbaria last morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Miah, 26, of Kaiumpur village in Kasba upazila.

The incident took place in the Putia border area of Bayek Union around 9:30am, Kasba Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Raju Ahmed and sources at Bangladesh Border Guard confirmed media.

Commander of BGB Battalion-60 Lt Col Jaber Bin Jabbar, "We are investigating the matter. Details will be given later." the BGB official added.

According to local sources, Hasan is a sugar smuggler. BSF opened fire on him when he was bringing sacks of sugar from the border this morning.

Later, he was rescued and taken to the Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, they said.

OC Raju said that the body of Hasan has been recovered and sent to Kasba Upazila Health Complex.

The body will be later taken to the Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy.