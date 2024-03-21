Bangladeshi Justin Trudeau!

A birth registration certificate has been found on the national server in the name of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, issued from Ahmedpur union parishad in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna.

The Pabna district administration formed a probe committee to investigate the matter and take necessary action against those responsible, reports our local correspondent quoting Pabna deputy commissioner.

According to the birth registration certificate, Justin Trudeau, son of Pierre Trudeau and Margaret Trudeau, was born in Pabna on December 25, 1971.

Asked, Md Abdur Rob, acting chairman of Ahmedpur union parishad, said they were not aware of the incident.

"Most probably someone made a fake birth registration certificate by hacking into the server," Abdur Rob said.

When a person submits an application for birth registration to the union parishad, it is first verified by the UP chairman and then it goes to the office of the upazila nirbahi officer for final approval.

Talking with The Daily Star, Sujanagar UNO Sukhomoy Sarkar said this birth registration application did not come to his office.

The UNO added that it would be clear after an investigation how the birth registration certificate was uploaded in the national server.

Meanwhile, the photo of the birth registration in the name of Canadian PM Trudeau went viral on social media.

"When we found out about the matter, we formed a probe committee headed by Pabna's deputy director of Local Government [DDLG]. We will take action against those responsible after investigation," said Md Asaduzzaman, the deputy commissioner of Pabna.

"We have asked the local police station to file a GD over the incident," the DC added.