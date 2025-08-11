Avijit murder: SC upholds HC bail of Farabi

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a High Court order that granted ad-interim bail to Shafiur Rahman Farabi in a case filed over killing blogger-writer Avijit Roy in February 2015.

Farabi was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Md Rezaul Haque passed "no order" on a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC order of bail.

Deputy Attorney General Md Saifuddin Khaled represented the state while Senior Advocate SM Shahjahan accompanied by lawyer Mohinur Rahman and Omar Farouq appeared for Farabi during the hearing yesterday.

The HC on July 30 granted bail to Farabi following an appeal filed by him seeking bail in the case.

On February 26, 2015, US-based Bangladeshi blogger Avijit Roy and his wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya were attacked with sharp weapons near TSC on Dhaka University campus by a gang of assailants when the couple was walking out of Ekushey Boi Mela.

Bonya suffered severe injuries when she tried to protect her husband from the attackers.

Avijit's father Prof Ajoy Roy filed the murder case accusing unidentified assailants with Shahbagh Police Station the next day.

On February 16, 2021, a Dhaka tribunal sentenced five members of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam to death and Farabi to life in jail for killing Avijit.

Sayed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Maj (sacked) Zia, Akram Hossain, Abu Siddiq Sohel, Mozammel Hossain Saimon and Arafat Rahman Siam were sentenced to death.

Of them, Major Zia and Akram are still absconding.