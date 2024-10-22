Around 1,400 sued as Dhaka protesters take first legal step

Hasina made prime accused in case filed over July 15 attack in DU

Activists of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement in Dhaka yesterday took the first legal step against the atrocities committed during the July uprising.

They filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station, naming former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as the prime accused, in connection with the July 15 attack on the quota reform protesters at Dhaka University.

Mahin Sarkar, a key coordinator of the movement, first filed a written complaint in the afternoon, accusing 391 named people and around 1,000 unnamed people, including leaders and activists from the Chhatra League, Awami League and Jubo League.

Later, the complaint was taken into cognisance as a case, confirmed Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

Talking to reporters inside the police station after filing the complaint, Mahin said, "July 15 was a dark day in Bangladesh's history, as our female students were brutally attacked and harassed. We think it's important to bring those responsible to book, which is why we've filed the complaint against those who carried out the attack, and those who gave instructions to do so."

He said the complaint should have been filed earlier but there was a delay as it took time to gather evidence.

According to the case, the former roads and highways minister Obaidul Quader, who incited the attack, was made the second accused, while former education minister Mohibul Islam Nowfel and former state minister for information Mohammad Arafat were listed as third and fourth accused.

Speaking at the press conference, Abdul Kader, another key coordinator of the students' platform, announced that similar cases will be filed across the country.

He also demanded swift justice and called for Chhatra League to be banned as a "terrorist organisation."

Echoing him, Abdul Hannan Masud, another coordinator, said such legal actions would continue throughout the country, targeting Chhatra League operatives at universities, colleges, and other institutions.

Leaders of the students' platform also announced plans to draft a new constitution to replace what they referred to as the "fascist 1972 constitution."

They also outlined a broader vision for political reforms, calling for the resignation of the current "fascist president" and the establishment of a new political framework.

Asked why the movement has not called for the banning of the Awami League, Mahin clarified that their primary focus as a student movement is taking out a ban on the Chhatra League. The demand to ban the Awami League is a separate issue at the national political level.

He emphasised that their goal is to ensure that no group uses the country's soil for terrorist activities.