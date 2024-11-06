Arakan Army abducts 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Naf river

Twenty fishermen have been abducted from the Naf river in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar by the Arakan Army, a rebel group in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, said Teknaf UNO.

The incident took place between 3:30-4:00pm yesterday at Naikhyongdia point, an estuary of Naf river of Teknaf, confirmed Adnan Chowdhury, Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer.

He said a group of armed Arakan Army men detained 20 fishermen from 15 boats.

According to the latest information, the fishermen along with the boats were kept on the Fatunia (Pa Nyaung) canal adjacent to the Naf river, he added.

The fishermen were fishing in Myanmar waters when they were abducted, Adnan said.

The names of the arrested fishermen are not yet known, he said, adding that Border Guard Bangladesh are trying to rescue them.

Maungdaw township and a large part of Rakhine State opposite to the Bangladesh border have been captured by the Arakan Army in recent months after fierce fighting with the Myanmar troops. Fighting is still ongoing between the two forces across the border.

On October 9, Myanmar Navy captured 58 fishermen on six trawlers from the Bangladesh part of the Bay of Bengal between St Martin's Island and Myanmar.

Among them, one person was killed and two others were injured by Myanmar Navy firing.

Later on, October 10, Myanmar Navy returned the fishermen in two phrases along with the body of the deceased.

Besides, the Arakan Army has abducted several Bangladeshi nationals including fishermen on several occasions.

The Bangladeshis were returned at BGB's initiative.