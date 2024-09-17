Addl SP Kafi placed on 2-day remand in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court today placed Abdullahel Kafi, a suspended additional superintendent of police, on a two-day remand for interrogation in an attempt to murder case.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Md Julhas Uddin today passed the order after investigation officer Abu Taher Mia, also a sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case, said an assistant sub-inspector working in the court.

On September 11, Robiossani Shipu, student of American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), filed the case with Ashulia Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 29 others.

According to the case statement, the complainant got shot around 4:00pm when he participated in the quota reform protests in front of the Bypile Centeal Jame Masjid in Dhaka's Ashulia on August 4.

On September 12, Kafi was placed on a five-day remand in a case filed with Savar Police Station over the death of university student Sheikh Ashabul Yamin at Savar Bazar bus stand during the quota reform movement on July 18.

Yamin was a student of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

On September 4, Kafi was placed on an eight-day remand in a case filed with Hazaribagh Police Station on charge of abducting Engineer Arif Mynuddin in 2019.