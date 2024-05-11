18-yr-old stabbed to death in teen gang violence

An 18-year-old young man was stabbed to death and another injured in an attack carried out allegedly by a teen gang in the Akmal Ali Pocket Gate area under Patenga Police Station in Chattogram on Thursday night.

The victim is Md Mehedi Hasan, of Gorinda Bazar in Bhola's Lalmohan upazila, who used to live in Chattogram.

The injured Md Rifat, 19, of Side Para under Patenga Police Station is undergoing treatment in critical condition at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Police and locals said some teenagers blocked Mehedi and Rifat's rickshaw when they were heading towards the main road from the Akmal Ali Pocket Gate area around 8:45pm.

The attackers stabbed them with sharp weapons and fled.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to CMCH where doctors declared Mehedi dead on arrival, said Nurul Alam Asheq, in charge of CMCH police outpost.