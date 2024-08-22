10-day remand sought for Shakil Ahmed, Farzana Rupa

Police today sought a 10-day remand for former head of news at Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa in a murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir is scheduled to hear the remand prayer after 3:00pm, Md Abu Nowsher, a sub-inspector working in the court, told The Daily Star.

The two were arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka yesterday as they tried to leave the country.

Airport sources said they were trying to take a Turkish Airlines flight to go to France.

According to a notification of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Shakil and Rupa were shown arrested in the murder case filed with the Uttara East Police Station on Tuesday.

The case was filed under Sections 302, 114 and 109 of the Penal Code against 39 names including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Police sources said the duo's names were not listed in the FIR, but they were arrested as two of the unnamed accused.

Ekattor Television had dismissed Shakil and Farzana Rupa on August 8. A copy of the order was circulated on social media days later.