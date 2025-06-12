1 killed, 5 hurt in clash over sexual harassment

One person was killed and at least five others injured in a clash triggered by an incident of alleged sexual harassment in Dhanachapur village of Netrokona's Kendua upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Anisul Islam, 43, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kendua Police Station, adding that the clash began in the afternoon and continued until nightfall.

Quoting the victim's family, the OC said that around 5:20pm, several women from Anisul's family were gathered outside their home when a group of young men -- including Amin, 24, and Sajib, 30 -- allegedly made obscene remarks and sang lewd songs.

When the women protested, neighbours intervened and drove the men away.

However, about 10 minutes later, a group of 10 to 15 individuals, reportedly led by Md Siddiq Mia, 40, launched an attack on Saidul's home.

Armed with locally made weapons, the attackers vandalised the house and assaulted both male and female members of the family, the OC added.

Police arrived shortly after and brought the situation under control.

Those injured included Anisul's brother Saidul Islam, 45, and other family members Habibur Rahman, 32; Samrat, 55; and Khadija, 32.

Khadija was also one of the women harassed earlier in the day.

Anisul, who was critically injured, was taken to the Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where he died around 8:10pm.

"The attackers harassed the women in our family without provocation," said the injured Khadija.

"When we objected, they launched a planned assault, destroyed our house, and beat up everyone. We want them to be sentenced to death."

OC Mizanur said, "An investigation is underway... and efforts to arrest the attackers are ongoing. It is deeply unfortunate that a social offence escalated into a deadly clash. Police are on high alert to maintain law and order."

Anisul's autopsy was completed last evening, and the body was sent back to the village for burial, police said.

No case had been filed as of the filing of this report at 7:30pm. Locals, however, have been demanding a swift investigation and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.