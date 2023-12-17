Homestead gardening changing their lives

11,000 erosion-hit families in Kurigram find nutrition support thru farming

Around 11,000 flood and erosion affected families in the Brahmaputra river's shoal areas in Kurigram's Chilmari are finally experiencing a few specks of joy after finding nutrition support through subsistence farming at their homestead gardens.

The initiative, Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project, is funded by the European Union and jointly implemented by RDRS Bangladesh and Cordaid to improve maternal and child nutrition in ultra-poor families.

"We facilitate training on setting up home fruit and vegetable gardens and also provide seeds and technical support for free," said Ahasanul Kabir Bulu, the project's Chilmari upazila coordinator.

During a recent visit to the area, this correspondent saw most homesteads, usually having about 4-6 decimals of land each, covered in greenery as the residents have set up vegetable and fruit orchards there.

Asma Khatun, 35, an erosion victim of Mandolpara village, grows bottle gourd, bean, papaya, chili and ginger.

"We consume our garden's produce and even have some surplus to sell," she said.

"Initially, we didn't know how to make homestead gardens. We learnt about it during our training facilitated about one and a half years ago," said Fatema Bewa of the same village.

Ahela Bewa, 75, of the village said, "We have no arable land. So we use the little space in our yard as a garden."

"We are usually unable to afford vegetables and fruits as those are sold for high prices in the market. However, we can grow some fruits and vegetables to sustain all year round," said Happy Begum, 36, an erosion victim of Jorgachha village.

Biplob Kumar Mohanta, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Kurigram, said, "We are also providing training and technical support for homestead gardening. It is a good practice and plays a vital role in providing nutrition among ultra-poor families."