Our Correspondent, Jamalpur
Fri Jun 6, 2025 11:43 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 11:45 PM

Woman killed in Jamalpur road accident

A woman was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Jamalpur's Melandah upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fulmoti Begum, 45, from Bagbari.

The incident occurred around 4:00pm.

Quoting witnesses, police said the victim was walking along the roadside when a speeding motorcycle ran her over, killing her on the spot.

As the driver and pillion passenger attempted to flee the scene, locals chased them down and confined them in a nearby house.

The two were later identified as Md Maruf Mia, the driver, and Md Abdul Razzak, the passenger.

"There has been no complaint from the victim's family. Following requests from locals, the two detained individuals were handed over to their families," said Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Melandah Police Station.

