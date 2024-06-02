Woman dies by suicide after loan sharks gangrape her

2 suspects held

Police yesterday arrested two people on charges of raping a woman, who later died by suicide, in Kurigram's Char Rajibpur upazila.

The arrestees are Md Jaynal Abedin, 48, of Jahir Mandolpara village, and Md Alam Hossain, 40, of Tangaliapara village, said Md Ashiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Rajibpur Police Station.

The victim's family told police that she and her husband, residents of Collegepara, had taken a Tk 20,000 loan from Jaynal a few months ago.

As they could not repay the loan, he and three others had allegedly been raping the woman for two months.

On May 22, the victim, who is the mother of a three-year-old child, told some of her relatives and neighbours and even recorded herself saying, "I was blackmailed, I was gang-raped."

Two days later, the couple ingested poison together, police said.

On information, locals rushed to their aid and took them to the hospital and on May 29, the woman died but her husband survived.

On May 31, the woman's uncle filed a case with Rajibpur police accusing four people. The two other accused are Shukkur Ali, 59, of Karigarpara village, and Soleyman, 29, of Tangalipara village.

Contacted, OC Ashiqur said police were trying to arrest the other two accused.