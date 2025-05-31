Two killed in lightning strikes in Mymensingh

Two people, including a minor, were killed in lightning strikes in Gafargoan and Nandail upazilas of Mymensingh

The victims are Sohagh Mia, 32, of Dakshin Lamkain in Gafargoan, and Saidul Haque, 12, of Kamalpur village in Nandail.

Md Ferdous Alam, officer-in-charge of Pagla Police Station in Gafargoan, said Sohagh died on the spot after being struck by lightning while grazing his cattle in a field around 2:00pm.

Meanwhile, Saidul died on the spot after being hit by a lightning strike while playing in the yard of his house around 1.30pm, said Md Anwar Hossain, OC of Nandail Police station.

Police recovered the bodies and handed them over to the family members without autopsies.

Separate unnatural death cases were filed over the deaths.