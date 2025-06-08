Two killed as bus, auto-rickshaw collide in Chandpur

Six injured

Two people were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Pennai Road in Chandpur's Matlab upazila this afternoon.

The victims are Siddiqur Rahman, 50, the CNG driver, and Tapan Choudhury, 35, of the upazila, said Saleh Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Matlab South Police Station.

The accident occurred near Bordia Bridge in the upazila when a Chandpur-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with a Dhaka-bound bus. The two were declared dead after being taken to Matlab South Upazila Health Complex.

Six other people were injured. Four were admitted to Chandpur 250-bed General Hospital, while two others were taken to Matlab South Upazila Health Complex.

Two critically injured patients were referred to Dhaka for advanced treatment, said Biplob Das, medical officer at Chandpur 250-bed General Hospital.

Roksana Begum, a witness, said that all passengers in the auto-rickshaw suffered serious injuries.

"A child admitted in critical condition was treated at the upazila health complex," she said.

Police have seized the bus but its driver managed to flee.

The bodies of the deceased were kept at Chandpur General Hospital morgue.

"Necessary actions will be taken after investigation," said OC Saleh Ahmed.