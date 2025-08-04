Two electrocuted, eight injured during shop inauguration in Rangpur

Two people were electrocuted and eight others injured while attempting to reconnect electricity during the inauguration of a shop in Rangpur's Kaunia upazila last night.

The deceased were identified as Shahabuddin Ahmed, 45, of Pirgachha upazila, and Shariful Islam, 38, from Baluya area in Mithapukur upazila, said Abdul Latif Shah, officer-in-charge of Kaunia Police Station.

The incident took place around 9:00pm in Sahabaz Amtola area of Balapara union when Nazar Ali, a local businessman, had organised a gathering to mark the opening of his new fertiliser shop. During the event, the electricity supply to the shop was abruptly cut off. While trying to restore the power connection, multiple individuals received electric shocks.

Locals rushed the injured to Kaunia Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared Shahabuddin and Shariful dead upon arrival.

Five of the injured are currently being treated at the health complex, while three others, who are in critical condition, were transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

"Initial investigation suggests a faulty electrical connection caused the incident. The bodies have been handed over to their families following legal procedures. Further investigation is underway," the OC said.