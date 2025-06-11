Teen tourist drowns in Sylhet’s Jaflong

A teenager drowned in the Jaflong Zero Point area of Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahi, 15, son of Jamil Ahmed of Shahidpara in Amtail in Chattogram's Bayezid.

Sarkar Mohammad Toufayel Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat Police Station, said that the teen was travelling with his friends and drowned at around 1:45pm.

His body was recovered around 2:00pm, and his family was informed of the incident. The dead body will be sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he added.