Road accidents kill three in Kishoreganj

At least three people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj today

At least three people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj today.

The deceased were identified as Dulal Mia, 45, of Charteki village, Shahab Uddin, 55, of Tarakandi village—both from Pakundia upazila—and Sarwar Hossain, 15, of Nandail upazila in Mymensingh.

Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Pakundia Police Station, said a microbus hit a motorcycle from behind while it was parked behind a bus at the intersection around 3:00pm.

The motorcyclist and two pillion riders—Dulal, Shahab Uddin, and Sabbir—were critically injured in the collision.

Locals rushed them to Kishoreganj Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital.

Helish Ranjan Sarkar, acting director of the hospital, said Dulal Mia died while undergoing treatment. Shahab Uddin was transferred to another hospital.

Quoting family members, Sarkar added that Shahab was later taken to a local clinic, where he passed away. OC Sakhawat Hossain also confirmed his death.

The injured Sabbir has been sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment, the OC added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier in the day, one man was killed and two others injured when a bus ran over a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the Morura area of Pakundia around 8:30am.

According to police, the accident took place on the Kishoreganj-Gazipur regional highway as the victims were returning home from Dhaka in a CNG auto-rickshaw. When they reached Morura, a bus coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle.

Sarwar died on the spot, and the two other passengers were injured. The auto-rickshaw was severely damaged in the crash.