President mourns loss in fighter jet crash at Milestone College

President Mohammad Shahabuddin has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths and injuries caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F7 BGI training aircraft in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka today.

The F7 BGI fighter trainer jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus, resulting in multiple casualties.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), at least 19 people were killed and 164 others injured, including students and staff of the institution.

In a condolence message issued by the Press Information Department, the president prayers for salvation of the departed souls and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.