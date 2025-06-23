Policeman loses leg in freak accident on Ctg-Cox's Bazar highway

A constable lost his leg to a road accident after a truck ran over him on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram while another policeman was trying to flag down a motorcycle yesterday.

The constable, Ala Uddin, 33, got his leg amputated at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), last night, said Chattogram Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam Shantu.

He has been attached to Lohagara Police Station.

The incident occurred around 5:45am Sunday in the Haji Rastar Matha area in Chunati , said police.

When a policeman tried to stop a motorcycle, the driver hit and dragged the constable and a hit a truck--leading to the accident.

In critical condition, Ala Uddin was rushed to CMCH, where his right leg was amputated to save his life, said senior police officials.

He is now undergoing treatment at CMCH, confirmed police.

A case will be filed in this regard.