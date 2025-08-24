Milestone jet crash: Another teacher discharged from burn institute

With her, a total of 15 victims of the incident were released from the burn institute

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) has discharged another survivor of the July 21 jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

Milestone School and College teacher Nishi Akter was released from the burn institute this afternoon as her health condition improved, confirmed the hospital's acting resident surgeon Sultan Mahmud.

With her, a total of 15 victims of the incident were released from the burn institute.

As many as 22 burn victims in the incident are still being treated at the burn institute.

On July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara minutes after it took off, killing 35 including the pilot so far, the health ministry said.