Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Wed Jun 11, 2025 07:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 07:24 PM

Man dies from 'electrocution' in Netrokona

A man died after reportedly being electrocuted in Atpara upazila of Netrokona this morning.

Deceased Rajib Khan, 40, of Bausam village, was the president of the Mohanganj Upazila unit of the Ulama Dal.

Quoting the victim's family, Md Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Mohanganj Police Station, said that Rajib was suddenly electrocuted when he was connecting a stand fan at his home around 11:30am.

Family members immediately rescued him and took him to Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The OC added that police visited the scene upon receiving the news, and the body has been kept at the hospital.

