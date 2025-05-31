Lightning strikes kill 2 in Sylhet, Sunamganj

Two people were killed in separate lightning strike incidents in Sunamganj and Sylhet this afternoon.

In Sunamganj, a 60-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning while bathing in the Shaytankhali river around 12:30pm in Dharmapasha upazila.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Akter from Moguarchar village, confirmed Md Zubair Pasha Himu, chairman of Dharmapasha Sadar Union Parishad.

Meanwhile, in Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila, a boatman died after being struck by lightning while ferrying passengers across the Surma river around 12:00pm.

The victim, Tajul Islam, 36, was from Uttar Laxiprasad Nayagram.

Abdul Awal, officer-in-charge of Kanaighat Police Station, said Tajul's body was recovered from the river around 3:00pm.

"His body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy," he added.