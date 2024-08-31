Gazi Tyres Factory: Fire completely doused, families seek missing loved ones

The massive fire at the Gazi Tyres factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj, was completely extinguished at 6:05pm yesterday, after five days.

Confirming the development, Abdul Mannan, deputy assistant director of the Narayanganj fire service, said all fire service personnel had returned to their stations by 8:00pm.

Army, police and BGB personnel have taken position in front of the facility.

Mannan said they had not yet found any bodies inside the facility.

Due to the building's hazardous condition, an extensive search operation remains risky and has not been conducted, he said.

However, drones were used to spot the possible presence of any bodies inside the six-storied building, he added.

On Monday, law enforcement officials, district administrators, and the factory owners will meet to discuss the next steps for retrieving any potential remains.

"The building needs to be partially dismantled to conduct a thorough search operation. This will take some time," said Mannan.

Around 100 families of the missing persons gathered outside the factory yesterday, protesting and demanding answers about their loved ones.

The families, who believe their relatives were trapped inside when the fire broke out, are calling for information on their status and, if deceased, the recovery of their remains.

Representatives from these families were taken inside the premises by fire service personnel to make them understand the risks involved in searching the severely damaged building.

Mohammad Rana, brother-in-law of Mamun, a worker who was reportedly trapped inside the factory, expressed frustration over the ongoing situation.

"Fire service should not have left without retrieving the bodies of those burnt inside. All bodies from inside the tower should be retrieved immediately," he said.

The factory, owned by former minister and lawmaker Golam Dastagir Gazi, was set ablaze on August 25 by arsonists. The fire destroyed much of the facility.

An expert team from BUET, in collaboration with the Public Works Department, visited the site earlier this week and declared it too dangerous for rescue operations.

Professor Raquib Ahsan, who led the team, noted that the fire had severely damaged the upper floors, which collapsed onto the lower levels, causing visible cracks in the building's columns.

Rashida Begum, the mother of a missing worker, Md Aman, 21, criticised the authorities: "Why are we not even given their remains? Over a hundred people are missing. Is this the first fire in Bangladesh?"

Jakir Hossain, who has been searching for his younger brother Manir Hossain, 28, found a pair of shoes he identified as his brother's but no body. He returned to his family with ashes and the shoes, holding a symbolic funeral for Manir.

The building continues to emit smoke and the smell of burning tyres and chemicals.