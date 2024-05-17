Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 12:01 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 03:18 PM

Accidents & Fires

3 workers die falling off building in Basabo

Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 12:01 PM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 03:18 PM

Three construction workers died and another was injured after they fell off from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Basabo area this morning.

The deceased were Altaf Hossain, 40, Antar, 25 and Mofizul Islam, 20, said Anwar Hossain, a sub-inspector (SI) of Sabujbagh Police Station.

The workers were working standing on a scaffold on the top floor of an 11-storey building at Mayakanan area.

They fell when the rope of the scaffold snapped around 9:45am, said Rabindra Nath Sarker, another SI of the police station.

With critical injuries, they were rushed to the Mugda Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Altaf and Antar dead. Mofizul died around 2:00pm while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit, Anwar said.

 

