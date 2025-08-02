2 missing as bus plunges into ditch in Sylhet

28 injured

At least 28 people were injured and two remain missing after a passenger bus veered off the Sylhet-Tamabil highway and fell into a roadside ditch in the Ferighat area in Sylhet's Jaintapur upazila last evening.

The accident occurred around 7:40pm when the Sylhet-bound bus, carrying 32 passengers from Jaflong, collided with an oncoming battery-driven rickshaw (easy bike) and lost control, confirmed Mohammad Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tamabil Highway Police Station.

He said, "After the accident, locals rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The injured were sent to Jaintiapur Upazila Health Complex, and seven critically injured were referred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. Two passengers remain missing as of 10:30pm."