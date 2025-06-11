2 drown in separate incidents in Tangail

Two individuals drowned in separate incidents in Tangail today.

In Gopalpur upazila, a 22-year-old university student, Mustafa Shaharyal Nehal, drowned while taking a bath in the Bairan River.

Fire brigade personnel recovered his body from the river this afternoon.

Gopalpur Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mamun Bhuiyan said that the victim drowned while trying to rescue his cousin.

Later, locals rescued his body and his cousin in an injured state, the official added.

Meanwhile, in Basail upazila, a 17-year-old drowned around 3:00pm at a picnic spot.

The deceased, Jahidul Islam, was from Bhaua village in Saturia upazila, Manikganj.

Nahid Khan Sohag, a doctor in charge of the emergency department of the Upazila Health Complex, said, "He died before being brought to the hospital. The matter was later reported to the police."

Basail Police Station SI Farid Ahmed said, "The body of the deceased is in police custody. Legal action will be taken when the family of the deceased comes."